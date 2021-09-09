You begged me to marry you - Ras Mubarak descends on ex-wife again

The former MP said this on his Facebook page after his estranged wife Rasheeda Adams took to social media to advise women on the need to leave their marriages if their partners are abusive.

She further asked women not to marry men they(women) were taller than especially those with "bald heads".

Following Rasheeda's comments, Mr Mubarak has penned down a long script while advising men on the kind of women they(men) should settle down with or even have kids with.

"The worst thing a man can do to himself is to have kids with the wrong woman. A scheming manipulator who should have been exposed for the fraud she is if the journalists who give her their platforms took their job seriously," he wrote.

At least some of us don’t make a living from lying and claiming to be who we are not. I walk proudly with my chest high and my head up; unlike this phony self loathing character - Portia Rasheeda Adams, who parades as an influencer and claims to have sold houses worth millions of dollars in and out of Ghana, yet lives in a one bedroom rented apartment which rent she struggles to pay, yet has the nerve to call me names.

A lair who claims she has 10years’ experience as a realtor, and none of the journalists who gave her platform to lie to the country bothered to even double check on that.

Millions of dollars worth of houses sold, she claims. Well, if our society was working, the tax man would have taken an interest.

A woman who has changed 4 residences in 5years, changed 4 schools In 4years without consulting or at least agreeing with the father who pays the children’s fees. And she has the nerve, to send me such a message?

For the record, In all the kids previous schools (Brainy Bairn, Dolly Memorial, Victoria Grammar), any journalist interested in the truth can go find out how my daughters’ fees was paid. As a responsible father, I paid every Cedi or dollar with my sweat, but of course as a matter of principle refused to have anything to do with admission fees as I was not consulted about the changes in school and or my concerns completely ignored.

On this latest school she took the kids to where admission fee is over twenty thousand cedis per child, I would again not pay a dime in admission fees since phony Ms. Adams decided to be a “rich girl.” For someone with a notorious and ignoble record of changing kids’ school every year and three months, I won’t throw away my money. Moreover, I would not be forced to pay for something I cannot afford. Unlike phony Ms. Portia Adams, I don’t live a fake life.

Let me remind fake Rasheeda Adams if she’s soon forgotten where I picked her from. She was an ambulance chasing reporter way down the ladder at Metro TV in 2013 where she’d lied that she had a BA degree in English from a University in Nigeria just so they could employ her. She cried and begged me to marry her because she was carrying my baby. And with all her “mouth-mouth” about not living off men, she’s currently driving an old rusty thing she calls a car bought for her by a man who’s supposed to be her lawyer in a divorce case.