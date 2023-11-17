You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

He said the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

According to him, an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

Pulse Ghana

Joe Jackson reacting to Mahama's promise said the 24-hour economy cannot be imposed on Ghanaians.

He urged the government to provide incentives and create a favourable environment by making a 24-hour economy enticing for entrepreneurs.