You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Mahama said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election. He argues that such a policy would help to boost economic growth and create jobs.
A financial analyst, Joe Jackson has said the leader and 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama's promise to introduce a 24-hour economy cannot be imposed on Ghanaians.
He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.
He said the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.
According to him, an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.
Joe Jackson reacting to Mahama's promise said the 24-hour economy cannot be imposed on Ghanaians.
He urged the government to provide incentives and create a favourable environment by making a 24-hour economy enticing for entrepreneurs.
In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Joe Jackson said the important thing is that you cannot impose a 24-hour economy. You can only provide incentives for the 24-hour economy and trust that entrepreneurs would risk their capital and businesses to join in. If there is somebody ready, and if there are enough people ready to eat fufu at midnight, I assure you somebody will be pounding fufu at midnight. If there is enough market for me to share my locally produced chips, then I assure you I will produce chips.
