You can't maintain your seat in Parliament if you're not corrupt – Cletus Avoka

In an interview with Starr FM, the MP highlighted the challenges MPs face due to constant financial requests.

Avoka expressed the need for understanding from the media, emphasizing that the financial pressures MPs face, such as requests for healthcare expenses, wedding contributions, and school fees, contribute to the perception of corruption.

“Everyday MoMo. Everyday MoMo. Somebody is sick and has to go to the hospital, you have to send money, somebody is going to do a wedding you have to send money, they are going to do outdooring, they are asking for you. They are asking for school fees and whatnot.

“Many of us lose the election or Primaries not because we are not doing well but because we’re not giving money out. How do you give money out if you come and stay in parliament for 8 hours debating? You’re debating for 5 or 8 hours, you go home in the evening to sleep, and the following day you have no money to send. You have to go out and look for the money.”

When asked if this situation justifies the assertion that all MPs are corrupt, Avoka answered affirmatively, emphasizing that to maintain their seats, MPs often need to seek additional resources, which may involve engaging in external activities to generate income.

“If I’m not corrupt, how can I maintain my seat? You have to be corrupt in one way or another. You have to look for more resources. If you have to look for more resources, you have to go out and do some work for a contractor. As a lawyer, maybe prepare a bill, or do this and that and whatnot? So I have half attention here, and half attention outside because I need more resources to be able to maintain my seat.”