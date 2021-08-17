You don’t have majority in Parliament; the seats are equal – Alban Bagbin to NPP

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Rt. Hon. Bagbin said Ghanaians decided in December on equal number of seats.

“The 137-137, it was the people who decided. There was no system or formula put in place; the people just voted. One of the persons who made them the majority, they didn’t want him, so he stood as independent and beat the government candidate.”

“He is now the second deputy speaker, so actually, there is no majority. But, if not because of my impartiality, anytime they want to vote, I step aside, and one of them will come and sit down, and they are 137-137. So, they don’t have the power they think they have; they don’t have it at all,” Mr Bagbin said.

The Speaker of Parliament stated that despite having an affiliation with the opposition NDC, he has no interest in being partial to frustrate government business.

Thus, he is interested in ensuring that, even though all the powers may not lie with the NPP when it comes to parliament, the government’s business is seen to a successful end.

“So, the President is trying to get me to take some steps to assist so that they (ministers/members of the executive) can be in parliament to work,” Mr Bagbin added.