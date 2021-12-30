RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You won't be allowed into our office if not vaccinated - Ministry of Health cautions

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has cautioned that it will not admit to its premises or offices anybody who has not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a memorandum issued on December 21, 2021, titled: "COVID-19 infection prevention at the Ministry of Health" signed by its Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, it said: "valid vaccination cards will therefore be required for entry into the MoH building."

It also implored the staff of the ministry who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.

However, the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, has said the total active cases is 9,534 after recording 1,074 new cases.

The total number of deaths stands at 1,287 with 130,474 recoveries and discharges.

Ghana has recorded a total number of 141,295 confirmed cases since March 2020.

