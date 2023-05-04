Youth employment and labour market vulnerability in Ghana

Because youth account for nearly a third, and an increasing percentage of Ghana's population, many scholarly and policy efforts aim to increase youth employment on the continent.

Close to 7.5 million persons remained employed throughout the three quarters out of the about 11 million persons employed in each quarter.

This indicates that across the three quarters, about 3.5 million persons were moving in and out of employment depicting vulnerabilities.

The next key finding was that the transition from informal employment to unemployment is on average five times more than from formal employment into unemployment.

More persons employed in the Industry sector in the first quarter was 217,000 that transitioned to other sectors relative to Agriculture representing 117,000 and Services 182,000 sectors.

The Agriculture sector absorbed a net of about 54,000 persons and Services more than 38,000 persons from the Industry sector across the three quarters.

In the third quarter, the Agriculture sector maintained a net gain of more than 25,000 persons from the Services sector.

Read the full report here: