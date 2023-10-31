Zoomlion refutes misleading claims of VRA contract by Manasseh Azure Awuni

In a statement released by Zoomlion's management, they categorically refute these allegations, labeling them as "misleading, false, and unfounded."

According to the statement, Manasseh Azure Awuni has a history of leveling various allegations against Zoomlion over the past decade, and this latest publication is seen as a continuation of this pattern.

Zoomlion asserts that it has not been contracted by VRA to conduct any fumigation activities in the affected areas, and they contend that Mr. Awuni's allegations lack any factual basis. The company expresses disappointment that the journalist has chosen to misrepresent the facts in pursuit of sensationalism and popularity, and seemingly disregards the humanitarian efforts undertaken by Zoomlion and its sister company, Ecozoil.

On October 23, 2023, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, led by its executives and management, presented relief items worth over 500,000 cedis to the victims of the controlled spillage. Additionally, Ecozoil donated nearly 500 life jackets to the media and rescue teams involved in managing the situation. During this presentation event, Zoomlion also announced its intention to fumigate the affected areas once the water recedes.

The company's management expresses regret that Mr. Awuni appears to have overlooked these significant humanitarian efforts. Despite widespread media coverage of these initiatives, Zoomlion alleges that Mr. Awuni has chosen to propagate misleading information and peddle falsehoods against the company, which has been at the forefront of maintaining cleanliness, greenery, and health in Ghana.

In response to these allegations, Zoomlion's management challenges Mr. Awuni to provide evidence to substantiate his claims regarding the alleged VRA contract. They reiterate their unwavering commitment to upholding corporate social responsibility and providing steadfast support to communities in the Volta Region and throughout Ghana, despite the distractions caused by these baseless accusations.

Zoomlion assures all stakeholders that their dedication to serving and uplifting communities remains unwavering, and they will continue to prioritize the well-being and support of those in need, regardless of false allegations.

This controversy highlights the ongoing challenges faced by organizations operating in the public eye and the need for responsible journalism and fact-based reporting in today's media landscape.

Read full statement below:

