Owusu Bempah & his accomplices in hot water as police press fresh 11 new charges

The charges include conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death among others.

Rev Owusu Bempah and his accomplices have each been granted bail in the sums of GHS100,000.

The case has been adjourned to December 14.

The pastor has been standing trial along with two others for threatening to kill Nana Agradaa.

The three were re-arrested shortly after they got discharged by the circuit court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah today, Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

It followed a prayer to the court by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey for the accused persons to be discharged in connection with the earlier charges levelled against them.

Their first arrest followed the wide circulation of a video on social media that captured the pastor’s aides brandishing a gun as they threatened to kill Nana Agradaa.

They pleaded not guilty.

The court granted Rev. Owusu Bempah a self-recognisance bail of GHS 100,000.

His aides were each granted bail of GHS100,000 with two sureties.

Also, the pastor was granted a GHS400,000 bail in another case in which he, together with three others: Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, was charged for causing harm and unlawful damage to a police vehicle.