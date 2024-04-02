ADVERTISEMENT
1 million Ghanaians to be trained in coding and software under my presidency — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, has reaffirmed his commitment to training around one million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications should he win the 2024 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking to a gathering in Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, 2024, following a special Easter health walk, Bawumia reiterated this pledge, emphasizing the importance of technology in shaping the future and the necessity to capitalize on its advantages.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the youth in driving technological advancement, he stated that "The future is technology, and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement.

"That is why I have said we will train about 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my presidency."

He has also promised to implement bold decisions if elected, including a new tax system.

"A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions. I am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward. As I have said, I am coming with a new tax system which will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals," he stated.

