According to the election management body, the special voting is reserved for voters who as a result of their duties on election day (December 7) will be unable to vote at the polling stations where they registered on the day of the election.

Special voting is a facility provided by law to allow registered voters who will not be able to present themselves at their polling stations due to the role they play in the elections, to vote on a date before the rest of the electorate vote on the date set for the election.

Qualification

A person must be a registered voter in the constituency to be able to apply to be part of special voting in the constituency; or

The person should have transferred his/her vote to the constituency; and

Must be a security official, accredited media personnel, or staff of the EMB.