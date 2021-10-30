IGP must brief Ghanaians with EC's electoral malpractices - Afriyie Ankrah

Earlier, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama said the posture of the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, does not give confidence to Ghanaians to conduct free and fair elections in 2024.

He said it took the intervention and influence of the military in the declaration of the 2020 election results.

Dr. Bossman Asare disagrees with Mahama

But the Deputy Chair of the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare disagreed and described the claim by Mahama as "false and untrue".

He stressed that it was in the public interest for the police to initiate a full-scale investigation into the allegation.

"The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue, and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored."

"We see that our silence on this matter has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission, and we want the police to investigate it,” he said.

Afriyie Ankrah reacts

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah speaking on the development said he's convinced the processes leading to the polls were not transparent enough, stressing the EC must be investigated.

Speaking on TV XYZ, Afriyie Ankrah disclosed that the police were able to arrest some Ghanaians who had thumb-printed ballot papers at several polling stations in the Ashanti region–the stronghold of their opponents– the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Till date, we have not heard anything about the arrests," he disclosed while lamenting the "fraudulent" activities that characterised the 2020 polls.

Afriyie Ankrah hinted that the NDC will pursue the matter although the post elections dispute at the Supreme Court prevented the EC boss, Jean Mensa, from mounting the witness box for cross-examination.

He then asked the police "what has happened to the people who were arrested during the 2020 elections for electoral malpractice?"

He said there are videos to buttress their case during investigations.

"The videos are there and in fact, you could see some of these guys in handcuffs. Do I sell handcuffs? I don't so it tells you the police made those arrests and you can see some police personnel in the videos but for security reasons we didn't show their faces," he added.

He charged Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to furnish Ghanaians with details of the matter.