Tinubu wins 99.4% of votes in Buhari's polling unit

The president has faced numerous allegations that he's not in full support of his party's candidate. The 80-year-old publicly displayed his ballot paper to the media after he voted at his Sarkin Yara polling unit, in Daura, Katsina State, perhaps to silence the rumours.

Buhari can also now flaunt the result of his polling unit to solidify his relationship with Tinubu who scored 523 votes when officials announced the result hours after voting ended on Saturday, February 25, 2023.