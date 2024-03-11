2024 elections: Be extra vigilant — Mahama to NDC supporters

Mahama believes that the party was cheated in the 2020 elections, and to avoid a recurrence of such a situation, extra vigilance is necessary.

During his recent "Building Ghana Tour" in Accra, John Mahama encouraged NDC executives and key stakeholders to strengthen their efforts to secure victory in the 2024 polls.

He stated that "One of the key things in this election is vigilance, we can do all the campaigning we want, but if we are not vigilant on the day, and we don't cover every single polling station with eagles' eyes. You can do all the beautiful things you can, razzmatazz and in the end, you don’t achieve the target you want."

Mahama urged executives to be careful in selecting capable agents to represent the party during the polls.

He emphasized the importance of appointing people who understand the electoral system to be able to monitor the elections in their respective regions.

He also advised them to avoid being sentimental in making these appointments and instead appoint the right people.

In conclusion, John Mahama's message to members, supporters, and sympathizers of the NDC is that extra vigilance is necessary to secure victory in the 2024 polls.