2024 polls: NPP is not popular — Nana Akomea

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "So far 17 people have been disqualified...I pray that there was a basis for their disqualification to avoid division and someone going Independent.

"It will be problematic if someone goes independent; especially now that the NPP is not popular. We need unity, close all ranks and avoid divisions."

The NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party said it will ensure that the primaries are conducted in a transparent, free and fair atmosphere.

Justin Frimpong-Kodua, the General Secretary, explained that the protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity of the exercise in the 108 constituencies.

He said each constituency would be allotted one voting centre, except advised otherwise by the Electoral Commission (EC) which will supervise the conduct of the primaries to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, which are to start at 7 am and end at 2 pm on the voting day.