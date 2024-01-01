2024 will be good and we will elect Bawumia as President- Nana Akufo-Addo

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM at the 31st Watch Night Service of Accra Ridge Church, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in a prosperous and peaceful year ahead.

With 2024 being an election year, the President voiced his belief that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would emerge as his successor through free and fair elections.

"It’s going to be a good and peaceful year. We will have a clean election to elect our new president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,"

In his Christmas address, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the nation's resilience in overcoming economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He expressed satisfaction that Ghana had turned the corner after three difficult years.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I'm particularly glad that our nation has turned the corner. Following three difficult years we, and indeed the world have faced. Inflation is being reined in. We're experiencing a relatively stable exchange rate and growth in our economy is rebounding. We continue to attract investments, domestic and foreign, reinforcing our position as the gateway to Africa. And we remain a beacon of democracy, peace and stability in Africa.” President Akufo-Addo said.