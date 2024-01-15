Abossey Okai spare parts dealers vow to vote out NPP over harmful taxes

The Spare Parts Dealers said they are disappointed over the government’s insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges and the inability to stabilise the dollar as promised.

However, they are now witnessing what they consider harmful taxation measures.

The dealers are urging the government to create a conducive and stable business environment that fosters economic growth.

They also accused the NPP government of delivering hardship to them after sponsoring him and the party to win the December 2016 elections after he gave them gargantuan promises.

An aggrieved dealer said the country and everything in it is messed up, and everything has changed, right down to the food we eat. Everything is being taxed, and we don’t see what the tax is being used for. I am paying GH¢6,000 for a container, and a part I used to sell for GH¢5 is now GH¢20.