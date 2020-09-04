He said most of the achievements being touted by the Akufo-Addo led government are non-existent.

Mr. Mahama, who is on a 4-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, said the delivery tracker launched by the Vice President last month is full of errors.

"In our Green Book, we don’t have toilets because toilets and things are the jobs of the district assemblies."

"There are some projects that are the responsibilities of district assemblies and, so, we showed the schools, the water, CHPS compounds, highways, interchanges, airports, harbours, and that green book, if you go through it, there’s no single project that if you go to the site the project is not there."

"And yet this delivery tracker when they put it up, almost every district will find projects that don’t exist. They say a project is ongoing and it is not…"

The former president accused the NPP government of borrowing heavily yet they have nothing substantial to show for it.

"The tragedy of this government is that they have borrowed so much and received so much resources and yet there’s nothing to show for it".

John Mahama at the Wa Magazine on Wednesday, September 3, interacting with the owners of garages, shop owners and artisans on how to support and enhance their work.

"After borrowing almost GH¢140 billion in three-and-a-half years, show me one single secondary school or a hospital or roads or electricity or water", Mr Mahama dared the NPP.

"This government has only added one per cent to electricity access. They came to meet electricity access at 84 percent and they’ve moved it to 85 per cent, one per cent in four years after GH¢140 billion," he noted.

“They say I borrowed GH¢54 billion when I was President over four years and yet everywhere you go in this country, you’ll see development projects that the GHS54 billion has been used to execute,” he added.