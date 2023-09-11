Alan Kyeremanten is too gentle for politics – Allotey Jacobs

Speaking on the back of Alan's withdrawal from the NPP presidential race, Allotey Jacobs said in politics "there's the good, the bad and the ugly" and that if you don't know how to play by them, you'll see the system as 'unfair'.

Speaking on why he believes Alan didn't do very well in the Super Delegates Conference, he said: "He's faded out of the system..." he added.

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Company (STC) said it is good for the NPP that Alan Kyeremanten pulled out from the flagbearer race.

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, he said “My elder brother, Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the second round of the NPP flagbearer race is good news. It is something I was expecting, and now I am expecting more people to withdraw from the race.”

Asked by the host of the show, Osei Bonsu [Alias OB], whether he expects Mr. Kyerematen and his supporters to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia, Nana Akomea responded in the affirmative.

“I think so. Once you take the lead, you are the one everyone wants to associate with. Everybody likes a winning team. So, we will speak with Alan and his supporters to come and join us. The reason why I said I expect all the others to withdraw from the race is that, the party has clearly shown where its heart is. If in an election of 10 contestants, the vote of nine people cannot even match the half of what one person got, then it is really clear where the party’s heart is so what is the need for the contest?” he quizzed.