He said the Minister of Trade and Industry has the charisma to beat John Dramani Mahama if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the general elections.
Alan Kyeremanteng will beat Mahama resoundly in 2024 – Hopeson Adorye
Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has predicted that Alan Kyeremanteng will be the President of Ghana after the 2024 general elections.
Read Also
According to him, the contest between the two will see NPP ease past its longstanding political rival NDC by garnering 54% of votes cast – a result which will manifest the NPP’s ‘break the 8’ agenda.
“NDC’s candidate for 2024 is obviously Mr Dumsor John Dramani Mahama. Alan will defeat him cool. Alan is the only person who is politically careful when speaking. He sticks to facts. You won’t get Alan’s voice in which he is contradicting himself. There’s none like that.
“The academia, middle class and grassroots like him because of this. It is the polling station officers who are bringing Alan as flagbearer. They are always asking him when he is stepping down from his role as minister.
“The people on the grounds are mounting pressure for him to step down. NDC’s candidate is automatically John Mahama. John Mahama facing Alan…you will see NPP garnering 54% of votes cast. I’m sure on that,” Adorye said.
He said that the Trade and Industry Minister appealed to the middle class, grassroots, people in the academia as well as persons on the other side of the political divide.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh