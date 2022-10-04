Alan Kyeremanteng will beat Mahama resoundly in 2024 – Hopeson Adorye

According to him, the contest between the two will see NPP ease past its longstanding political rival NDC by garnering 54% of votes cast – a result which will manifest the NPP’s ‘break the 8’ agenda.

“NDC’s candidate for 2024 is obviously Mr Dumsor John Dramani Mahama. Alan will defeat him cool. Alan is the only person who is politically careful when speaking. He sticks to facts. You won’t get Alan’s voice in which he is contradicting himself. There’s none like that.

“The academia, middle class and grassroots like him because of this. It is the polling station officers who are bringing Alan as flagbearer. They are always asking him when he is stepping down from his role as minister.

“The people on the grounds are mounting pressure for him to step down. NDC’s candidate is automatically John Mahama. John Mahama facing Alan…you will see NPP garnering 54% of votes cast. I’m sure on that,” Adorye said.