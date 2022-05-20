Amasaman: NDC suspends Chairman for issuing fake ID cards

According to a letter signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, Mr. Zoryiku admitted printing, issuing and distributing fake ID Cards after they were intercepted on the field.

He has been referred to the national disciplinary committee and, thus, his suspension will hold pending the final determination of the matter.

However, Mr. Zoryiku has said that he got the fake ID cards from the party’s regional headquarters.

He denied claims in his suspension letter signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia that he had admitted to his guilt.

“As we speak, nobody from the Greater Accra Regional party office or the party’s headquarters has called me to question me on the said issuance of the fake party card,” he said.

“They say I admitted my guilt; before who and before which committee and who invited me to the said meeting?” he queried.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Friday, 20 May 2022, he contested that he bought the party cards, which the party hierarchy claims to be fake, from the Greater Accra Regional office directly from the Regional Secretary, Mr Christian Tetteh Chai.

He added that if the cards were fake, then the party must look within and not blame him for the party’s inequities.