Detective Corporal John Evans Ayerakwa-Kumordzi is set to contest the NDC parliamentary primary in the Okere constituency in the Eastern region.

The Police officer was with the Akuapem-Akropong District Command before tendering in his resignation.

According to him, his resignation was approved by the IGP in February, in accordance with the Police Service Act.

Speaking to Joy News, the Corporal Ayerawa-Kumordzi said he is confident of winning the parliamentary primaries.

“I have been in the Police Service for eleven years. I joined the Police service in 2008 but I resigned in February this year. Right after the Police Academy I was posted to my constituency so I have worked here for 11 good years,” he said.

“I have been with the people for the past 11 years as a detective. So I have been with the people for a very long time and I know their challenges, so I think this is the right time for me to lead the constituency to help them have better living conditions.”

This comes after another police officer, Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo left the job to contest in the NDC primaries.

Superintendent Tuubo, who served as Executive Secretary to the IGP, quit his job to contest in the Wa West constituency.