The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the party has vowed to ensure the electoral defeat of the Member of Parliament, Kwabena Tahir Hammond in the parliamentary primaries.

This comes after the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi openly declared his support for an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the party in the constituency.

Speaking on Accra FM, KT Hammond lashed out at the regional chairman for picking sizes in the parliamentary primaries.

He said when he was helping to establish the NPP in the past Chairman Wontumi was nowhere to be found.

According to him, the NPP has seen better Ashanti regional chairmen in the past than Chairman Wontumi.

He said "Antwi Boasiako does nothing good for the party. When I KT Hammond was part of the founding fathers of the NPP where was he? I have been moving with President Akufo-Addo since 1996. Even when he wasn’t the President, I called him Mr. President and so Wontumi should not think he is a darling boy of the president than me.

"We have seen better Ashanti regional chairmen like Antoh. Who are you to allow disqualified aspirants?"

But the youth have, however, warned the MP to desist from such attacks against their Chairman amidst vows to ensure his electoral defeat.

The Adansi Asokwa MP is set to be challenged by Sammy Binfoh Dankwa for the right to be the NPP's parliamentary candidate ahead of the December polls.

However, KT Hammond believes his competitor is not qualified and must, therefore, not be allowed to contest.