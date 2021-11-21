Ashanti Region: NPP denies false claims of owing rent

But in an interview with Citi News, former NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, who has now been appointed as Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne said the party owes no rent for occupying the building.

He told Citi News that the NPP made a payment of GHS 30,000 to the landlady only last month [October].

“I am surprised about the news item on social media that we owe… It is true that we rented the premises for our operations. We have an agreement with the landlady and I handed a cheque of GHS 50,000 to the family as continuation of our stay here. Just last month, we gave them additional GHS 30,000 as part of the agreement on the tenancy so I was surprised that someone was saying that we owe,” he said.

Mr. Pyne also noted that claims that the NPP has failed to maintain and put the facility in good shape are all false. “... the party recently made arrangements for the building to be assessed and an invoice has been issued for its renovation.”