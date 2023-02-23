Asiedu Nketia's son joins NDC parliamentary race

Charles Asiedu who was the former Organiser for the Ahafo Region is lacing his boot to replace Hannah Bissue who has been NDC's candidate in the constituency since 2012.

He will come up against three more people in the race.

He said "I am always here with the people and they know me to be a vibrant party person who has served them in different capacities."

He aims to maximize the NDC's fortunes in Tano South and serve as an agent of development that will transform lives in the area.

Pulse Ghana

Asiedu has been a two-term branch organizer who rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer of the NDC.

He is the immediate past Ahafo Regional organizer for the party.

Asiedu was the National Campaign Coordinator for Dr. Hanna Bisiw's campaign for the position of National Women’s Organizer in 2018 and 2022 when she was re-elected.

Asiedu holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business school.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies (PR) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).