He said "There was one particular incident which nearly caused President Mills nearly to resign. In fact, he resigned. The only thing that saved this country was that he called to tell me that he was resigning."

Speaking on Citi TV's Footprints, he said the late Prof. Mills told him [Kwamena Ahwoi] in the Fante language that "I've resigned".

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi

"I was at an IEA conference in Aburi when he called to ask me; have you heard what Jerry has gone to say about me in Tamale? I said no I haven't heard and he said to get the audio and listen to it because I have resigned and I don't want anybody to try to stop me," he recalled.

He added: "And I said: Mr. President, I believe that you have resigned, you have decided to resign but I also believe that you're not sure you have taken the right decision; you want a second opinion, otherwise you wouldn’t have called to tell me, I would’ve heard [about it] in the media."