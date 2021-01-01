The move is in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution and "international best practices".

Parliament has announced a programme outlining activities to dissolve the 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th parliament.

According to the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, the activities are strictly by invitation.

In a press statement, it said the current 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will stand dissolved at midnight of January 6, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver the final State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, at 10 am before the House.

"At 12:01 am on 7th January, the Elected Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

"The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

"The media and the general public are to note that the attendance of these events is strictly by invitation. All COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols will be strictly adhered to", the press release cautioned," the statement added.