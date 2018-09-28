Attorney General surprised at Martin Amidu's public outburst

news

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo has said she is surprise at the frustration expressed by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu who said some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo don't collaborate with him.

Martin Amidu has hinted that government don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

He said it will be practically impossible for him to effectively deliver on his mandate if the friction between his outfit and heads of critical government institutions is not eliminated.

He stated: "the success of the experiment would depend on the extent to which Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government with the responsibility to cooperate with the office to achieve the vision of the president who championed the setting up of the office.

"The present situation where critical ministries and agencies have failed even with our limited constraints or refused to produce public records on demand to aid the office in critical investigations, offences running into millions of cedis, clearly demonstrates that there is divergence between the president’s vision and that of some of his appointees."

He also expressed disgust at instances where state agencies expected to make available documents to fast track issues of fraud have constantly failed to do so.

But the Attorney General in reaction to concerns raised by the Special Prosecutor said all the challenges are being addressed by the Chief of Staff.

She said "I have held meetings with him [Amidu] that requires sharing ideas about the goings on in the banking industry, we have shared ideas about how we should go about investigating and prosecuting it, there’s no time that he had sought to speak with me that I haven’t spoken to him...There’s no breakdown."

"I can’t get up and go and buy machines and put in the place and for that reason the Chief of Staff has taken the responsibility to see to it that these things are done. So if you begin to speak like that, it is as though the impression has been created that I have been virulent in my duty to set up that office. I’m saying that’s not the case," she added.