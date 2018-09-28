Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Attorney General surprised at Martin Amidu's public outburst


Special Prosecutor Attorney General surprised at Martin Amidu's public outburst

Martin Amidu has hinted that government don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

  • Published:
Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General play

Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo has said she is surprise at the frustration expressed by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu who said some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo don't collaborate with him.

Martin Amidu has hinted that government don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult - Amidu

He said it will be practically impossible for him to effectively deliver on his mandate if the friction between his outfit and heads of critical government institutions is not eliminated.

He stated: "the success of the experiment would depend on the extent to which Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government with the responsibility to cooperate with the office to achieve the vision of the president who championed the setting up of the office.

"The present situation where critical ministries and agencies have failed even with our limited constraints or refused to produce public records on demand to aid the office in critical investigations, offences running into millions of cedis, clearly demonstrates that there is divergence between the president’s vision and that of some of his appointees."

play

 

He also expressed disgust at instances where state agencies expected to make available documents to fast track issues of fraud have constantly failed to do so.

But the Attorney General in reaction to concerns raised by the Special Prosecutor said all the challenges are being addressed by the Chief of Staff.

READ ALSO: What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?

She said "I have held meetings with him [Amidu] that requires sharing ideas about the goings on in the banking industry, we have shared ideas about how we should go about investigating and prosecuting it, there’s no time that he had sought to speak with me that I haven’t spoken to him...There’s no breakdown."

President  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with ministers play

President  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with ministers

"I can’t get up and go and buy machines and put in the place and for that reason the Chief of Staff has taken the responsibility to see to it that these things are done. So if you begin to speak like that, it is as though the impression has been created that I have been virulent in my duty to set up that office. I’m saying that’s not the case," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Attorney-General describes Amidu‘s outbursts as ‘surprising‘ Attorney-General describes Amidu‘s outbursts as ‘surprising‘
Assessment: Sefa-Kayi scores NPP government 40% after 20 months in office Assessment Sefa-Kayi scores NPP government 40% after 20 months in office
Security Concerns: NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms court; chase judge out Security Concerns NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms court; chase judge out
Allegations: NPP Chairman accused of building fuel stations illegally Allegations NPP Chairman accused of building fuel stations illegally
NDC Elections: Mahama names campaign team NDC Elections Mahama names campaign team
Controversial StarTimes Deal: Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George in near-fight Controversial StarTimes Deal Kennedy Agyapong and Sam George in near-fight

Recommended Videos

Politics: I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama Politics I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama
Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo: Ghana's new path to development is the China way Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo Ghana's new path to development is the China way
Politics: Bawumia's food items to Wa flood victims expired - NDC Politics Bawumia's food items to Wa flood victims expired - NDC



Top Articles

1 Accusations NDC smuggled expired products to flood victims - Mustapha Hameedbullet
2 NDC Polls Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Regionbullet
3 Confessions Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult - Amidubullet
4 Political Violence IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Daudabullet
5 NDC Elections Mahama names campaign teambullet
6 Reshuffle IGP shakes up Police Servicebullet
7 Well Again Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio centrebullet
8 2020 Election I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I...bullet
9 Diplomatic Relations Nana Addo addressed the 73rd UN...bullet
10 'Poor Economy' Disappointed Nyaho Tamakloe calls on...bullet

Related Articles

Confessions Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult - Amidu
Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Corruption EOCO impounds Mahama's vehicles
Corruption Fight GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board
EC Brouhaha Return gov't vehicles in your possession - EC orders Amadu Sulley
Judgement Debt Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means
Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba
Profile What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful
Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei
Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
9 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

NDC MP Collins Dauda
Privileges NDC MP Collins Dauda explains why he was arrested in a 'rambo style'
Post-mortem NDC campaign funds in 2016 were diverted - Mahama
Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
X
Advertisement