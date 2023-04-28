Bawah Mogtari explains why Mahama is the hope of Ghana's youth

According to her, he is a man with an excellent understanding of the issues that affect young people, such as employment, quality, and transformative education, security, and social and economic inequality adding that Mahama is a safe pair of hands, an experienced politician, a statesman who empathizes and naturally connects with young people.

"He is a man of proven leadership, compassion, discipline, and transparency. John Mahama is tolerant and affable and understands that the future of Ghana depends on the future of our young people.

Pulse Ghana

"Working hand in hand with you, you will find in him a leader who can work with diverse groups of young people, open to new ideas and perspectives, flexible, adaptable, and able to adjust the required governance approach based on the needs and interests of young people," she added.