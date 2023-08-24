Bawumia as NPP flagbearer will weaken NDC in the northern regions – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea believes the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana is an opportune candidate for the NPP to use to rebrand itself from the 'Akan Party' tag.

"You know, the NPP, we’ve always suffered from a certain branding from our opponents. Every election after election, they repeat that branding. And the branding is that: 'This is an Akan Party. If you are not Akan, you can't be their leader'. So, in Dr Bawumia, we have a good chance to neutralise the branding of the party", Nana Akomea explained.

"Now, you have a candidate like Dr Baumia, who would give you a more inclusive branding and would neutralise the NDC’s propaganda", he noted.

"We have the tool in our hands to change that branding and that is Dr Bawumia", Nana Akomea reiterated.

Nana Akomea went on that Dr Bawumia improved the NPP's electoral fortunes up north, arguing: "Before he [Bawumia] came, we were not getting those votes".

"We believe that if we present him as a presidential candidate, he would, of all the candidates, further the weakening of the Northern Region as a major stronghold of the NDC", Nana Akomea reasoned in an interview with Joy News.