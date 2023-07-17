Bawumia didn’t bring COVID so you can’t blame him for the economic mess – Dep. Energy Minister

Mercer mentioned that Dr Bawumia supervised an economy that was growing at an average rate of 7 percent in 2017 and 2018.

“If you are measuring him you need to start from 2017 and 2018 to date,” he said on the Big Issue on TV3 Monday, July 17 while responding to criticisms of the Vice President by Assin Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong over the management of the economy.

He further indicated that it is a fact that Ghana’s economy has struggled over the past few years due to exogenous factors, factors he said the Vice president had no role to play in their emergence.

“Dr Bawumia was superintending over an economy that was growing 7 percent on average 2017, 2018 and 2019 and so in 2020 what happened?

“[Kennedy Agyapong] can have his opinion but the Ghanaian people and delegates will look at the entire situation and recognize that 2020, and 2021 were outliers and what caused those outliers.

“They recognize the issues that have taken us to where we are that are not attributed to Bawumia, that is not to say that he is reneging on his duties. He did not bring covid and if you think covid did not have an impact on the economy, that is your beef. He stands tall and he is the one to help us break the 8,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.