Bawumia inspects installation of unique addressing system for Ghana

“The Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trying to solve a major problem that has faced this country, and that is the address issue. There are so many properties that do not have an address. That problem hampers development. If you do not have an address how do you get an ambulance to come to your house? How do you direct them? How do you get the Fire Service to come in your time of need? How do you get the Police if for example there is a robbery taking place? If you apply for a job, or a loan, and you don’t know your address, it becomes a problem. If you order goods on the internet, e-commerce, and they want to deliver to your home, you must be able to give an address. If you rent from a landlord and Rent Control wants to know where you are, you should be able to give an address.

“So we decided that we should leverage on what we have already done in the context of the Digital Address System, to provide unique addresses to every house and property in Ghana. Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority has been working very closely with the Ministry of Local Government and the Assemblies. They have identified about 7.5 million properties in Ghana, so the aim is to make sure that every one of these properties has a unique address.

“The first phase of the project is what we are witnessing now. We have printed about 4 million of the address plates so far. What is also good is that so far we have, through the Ministry of Local Government and LUSPA, we have named every street in Ghana and this will go into the addressing system.”

