Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist – Sam George

He stated, "Individuals like Bawumia don't grasp that our economy isn't solely textbook-based; all they do is chew and pour. Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist."

George accused the Vice President of regurgitating economic theories without demonstrating a practical grasp of Ghana's economic challenges.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Bawumia's performance as the head of the Economic Management Team, George emphasized the need for a more hands-on and pragmatic approach to economic management.

"When you're going in circles, you might think you're making progress, but ultimately, you come back to the same point," he remarked.

George also claimed that the economic progress achieved under former President John Dramani Mahama's administration had been eroded by the current government.