ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist – Sam George

Gideon Nicholas Day

In a recent interview on Berla Mundi's Day Show, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, launched a sharp criticism against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a "chew-and-pour economist."

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George

George argued that Bawumia heavily relies on economic theories and rote learning, lacking a comprehensive understanding of Ghana's real-world economic dynamics.

Recommended articles

He stated, "Individuals like Bawumia don't grasp that our economy isn't solely textbook-based; all they do is chew and pour. Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist."

George accused the Vice President of regurgitating economic theories without demonstrating a practical grasp of Ghana's economic challenges.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Bawumia's performance as the head of the Economic Management Team, George emphasized the need for a more hands-on and pragmatic approach to economic management.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you're going in circles, you might think you're making progress, but ultimately, you come back to the same point," he remarked.

George also claimed that the economic progress achieved under former President John Dramani Mahama's administration had been eroded by the current government.

He argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lacked a substantial track record to justify re-election, citing alleged targeted violence against Alan Kyeremanteng's supporters as evidence of the party's resort to tactics outside of policy-based arguments.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

kennedy-agyapong

NPP is looting Ghana and stashing the money abroad – Ken Agyapong alleges

Alan John Kyerematen

The “Aduru Me So” slogan affected my campaign in NPP – Alan Kyeremanten

Kennedy Agyapong

I’ll give politicians 6 months to return stolen monies if I become president – Agyapong

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Mahama will defeat either Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong – Global Info Analytics