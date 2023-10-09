George argued that Bawumia heavily relies on economic theories and rote learning, lacking a comprehensive understanding of Ghana's real-world economic dynamics.
Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist – Sam George
In a recent interview on Berla Mundi's Day Show, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, launched a sharp criticism against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a "chew-and-pour economist."
He stated, "Individuals like Bawumia don't grasp that our economy isn't solely textbook-based; all they do is chew and pour. Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist."
George accused the Vice President of regurgitating economic theories without demonstrating a practical grasp of Ghana's economic challenges.
Expressing his dissatisfaction with Bawumia's performance as the head of the Economic Management Team, George emphasized the need for a more hands-on and pragmatic approach to economic management.
"When you're going in circles, you might think you're making progress, but ultimately, you come back to the same point," he remarked.
George also claimed that the economic progress achieved under former President John Dramani Mahama's administration had been eroded by the current government.
He argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lacked a substantial track record to justify re-election, citing alleged targeted violence against Alan Kyeremanteng's supporters as evidence of the party's resort to tactics outside of policy-based arguments.
