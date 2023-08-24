Competent Bawumia is the candidate who can take us to the promised land — NPP MP

According to him, "Nobody can claim to know any of the other candidates for the flagbearership post better than me, but I do. I've interacted with them; there isn’t a single one I don't know, I have listened intently. If the NPP wants to break the eight, there is only one candidate, and we must cast all of our ballots for him."

"Although I am closer to each of them individually, I have heard from and evaluated each one. I firmly believe that if the NPP wants to break the eight, only one person can lead us in doing so. Dr. Bawumia needs our support in droves," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

He explained that Dr. Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and he’ll be the best candidate for the party.

ADVERTISEMENT