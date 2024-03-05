Bawumia’s promise to cancel e-levy is a lie – Hopeson Adorye

“The promise by Bawumia to cancel the E-Levy is a lie, he is lying, and he will use it to delude Ghanaians, get their votes, and abandon the promise,” Adorye said in an interview with Atinka TV.

“E-Levy and other taxes were guarantees that the government used to secure a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2024 to 2026. How can you then promise to cancel E-Levy in 2025?

“All taxes he has promised to repeal are all lies. Go and fetch the IMF agreement, these taxes were used as collateral, they can never touch it. So, if Bawumia claims to be a man of his own, let him repeal the taxes now, they can never do that,” he stressed.

The introduction of E-Levy in May 2022, according to the government formed part of measures to help improve its domestic revenue mobilization.

Following several criticisms, the E-Levy tax was reviewed downwards from 1.5% to 1%.