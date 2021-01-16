He made this known when the 8th Parliament resumed sitting on Friday, January 15, 2021, after last week's chaotic inauguration and the election of a Speaker.

Addressing the MPs, Bagbin condemned the behaviour of the Members and urged them to take steps to restore the lost dignity and the battered reputation of the House.

"It was, to put it mildly, despicable conduct unbecoming of people of honour…as Speaker, I would like to believe that the spectacle of that historical day would not be repeated," he said.

On January 7, 2021, soldiers stormed parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after the leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.