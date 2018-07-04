Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur

news

Vice President under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur the nation into utter shock and sadness when he passed on at the 37 Military Hospital last Friday.

The news of the death of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana elicited condolences from politicians, chiefs, the clergy and all Ghanaians to the late Veep's family.

President Akufo-Addo described him as the perfect gentleman and someone who was dedicated in his service to the nation.

Former President John Mahama described Amissah-Arthur's death as a big blow to the NDC and Ghana as whole.

The tributes are still pouring in for the soft-spoken economics guru and some NDC MPs who worked under him shared insightful memories of the man with Pulse Ghana.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumaila Bagbin shared how he met Amissah-Arthur way back at the Economics Department at the University of Ghana.

Former Accra Mayor and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije described the day as very sad as he lost his wife on the same day 6 years ago.

Amissah-Arthur was named the Deputy Minister of Finance by Jerry John Rawlings after the return to democratic governance in 1993.

After being sworn in 2009, John Evans Atta Mills named Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. A position he held for four (4) years till he was nominated to be the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

Reports indicate that he was pronounced dead on arrival at 37 after collapsing while exercising at the Airforce Gym at Burma Camp.

President Akufo-Addo has declared a five-day national mourning of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, whiles ordering that all flags fly at half-mast.