Cheddar leads Lumumba, others to meet John Mahama after foiled Convention

The New Force delegation, led by Cheddar, had initially invited radical African leaders such as Timi Frank, Prof. PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Freedom Jacob Caesar for the launch of the New African Convention movement in Accra, Ghana. However, the gathering was abruptly aborted.

In a social media post, Dele Momodu said the New Force led the Pan-African speakers to meet with former president Mahama. It is however unclear the purpose of the meeting and what was discussed.

Cheddar, revealed himself as the face behind the New Force movement during a subsequent press conference, expressing his commitment to introducing himself, discussing his policies, and sharing his aspirations to lead Ghana as President. The cancellation of "The Convention" event raised questions about Cheddar's stance, leaving uncertainty about whether he has decided to throw his full support behind John Mahama.

Nana Kwame Bediako highlighted his intention to use the New Africa platform to provide a space for African leaders to educate Ghanaians and Africans. Initially scheduled speakers, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, Julius Malema from South Africa, and R. Arikana from Zimbabwe, were expected to address the topic "Igniting the voices of Africa."