Cheddar leads Lumumba, others to meet John Mahama after foiled Convention

The meeting followed the cancellation of a planned public lecture event named "The Convention," organized under the banner of the New Africa Foundation.
Leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has met with former Ghanaian President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.
The New Force delegation, led by Cheddar, had initially invited radical African leaders such as Timi Frank, Prof. PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Freedom Jacob Caesar for the launch of the New African Convention movement in Accra, Ghana. However, the gathering was abruptly aborted.
In a social media post, Dele Momodu said the New Force led the Pan-African speakers to meet with former president Mahama. It is however unclear the purpose of the meeting and what was discussed.
Cheddar, revealed himself as the face behind the New Force movement during a subsequent press conference, expressing his commitment to introducing himself, discussing his policies, and sharing his aspirations to lead Ghana as President. The cancellation of "The Convention" event raised questions about Cheddar's stance, leaving uncertainty about whether he has decided to throw his full support behind John Mahama.
Nana Kwame Bediako highlighted his intention to use the New Africa platform to provide a space for African leaders to educate Ghanaians and Africans. Initially scheduled speakers, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, Julius Malema from South Africa, and R. Arikana from Zimbabwe, were expected to address the topic "Igniting the voices of Africa."
Meanwhile, the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President clarified the abrupt cancellation of "The Convention 2024." Deputy Director Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn explained that an unforeseen state event led to the revocation of the venue permission, despite prior approval in November 2023. The statement mentioned a refund of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10,000.00) paid for the venue and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.
