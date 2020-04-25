This comes after the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George filed an ex-parte motion for an interim injunction on Friday, April 24.

The court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu upon hearing the application moved by lawyer Justice Srem-Sai ordered the EC and all its officials from going ahead with the meeting.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the workshop or conference scheduled to take place at the Escape Hotel Prampram from the 24th of April, 2020,” the court ruled.

The order, according to the court, will expire on April 27.

Background

The Commission last week announced that it will hold a planning meeting with all its directors and deputy directors across the country from April 24 to 29 at Prampram.

The planned meeting which has been criticized, the EC explained, seeks to afford its officials prepare and plan for the voters’ registration exercise which has already been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.