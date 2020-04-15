The decision to suspend the primaries was taken by the party at a National Steering Committee meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to conform with the President's ban on social gatherings as part of national efforts toward the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The National Steering Committee, because of Article 10(10)(1) of the party’s constitution, is the body responsible for overseeing the daily management of the party, and thus, mandated to "act on behalf of the party on urgent matters" such as in the circumstances we find ourselves as a party and nation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by General Secretary John Boadu said "In the light of this development, the party is unable to hold the primaries as planned, and has accordingly, postponed same till further notice. The party regrets all inconveniences that this may occasion, and hopes to hold this crucial exercise, sooner than later."