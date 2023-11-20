Diana Asamoah vows never to criticise President Akufo-Addo despite economic challenges

She pointed out that while there are job opportunities for the youth, their attitude towards work hinders their employability.

"I will never criticize Akufo-Addo because there are people who say they don't have jobs, and there are people who have jobs but their attitude is what is not letting them get the jobs. 90% of the youth have work, but our attitude doesn't help.

“Most of them don't want to learn a trade; they want easy money, so even if you offer them a job, they won't take it," she remarked.

Asamoah, citing biblical principles, stated that criticising the president goes against the teachings of the Bible.

"He hasn't done anything wrong, oh, never in my eyes. If you understand the Bible, you won't criticize any leader. According to the Bible, 'Don't criticize the king; he is the King of Kings.' If you want to criticize the president, let's do that with the Bible, then we can know what God wants to say about it."

The gospel singer commended the government's Free SHS policy, describing it as a factor that could contribute to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning another term.

"People have benefited from Free SHS. In other countries, the government pays the fees, and parents provide food. But you are lucky; President Akufo-Addo has made it even easier for parents.

“If all the people who benefited from Free SHS show appreciation and vote for the NPP, they will easily break the 8,” she added.