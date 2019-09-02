The students stormed the rally grounds at Nalerigu of Mahama's 'Thank you Tour' of the region, clad in their school uniforms and NDC paraphernalia to "beg" the NDC flagbearer to come back to power.

The nurses held placards with inscriptions: "JM, we are sorry; nurses need you back". They were captured in a viral video on their knees chanted: "JM, we’re sorry".

But the school authorities in a statement said the "incident took place at the palace of the Overlord of Mamprugu."

According to a statement released by management of the school, the students may have breached the students' code of conduct.

It added: "These students were transported there without the knowledge and approval of the management".

The management stated that "students have benefited fully from the trainee allowance following its restoration by the government and that some of the individuals in the nurse trainee uniform are not known to be students of the institution”.

"The views and comments expressed by these individuals in nurse trainee uniform do not in any way represent the views and policy orientation of the institution and that of the generality of its students.

"The college completely dissociates itself from the views and policy orientation expressed in the audiovisual material.

"We also condemn, in no uncertain terms, any machinations or manipulations targeted at students of the institution with the aim of making political capital."

In order to forestall a recurrence of this incident, the college said it has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter "since there appears to be potential breaches of the student conduct codes/rules and regulations of the college".

"The management hereby wishes to state that the College of Nursing and Midwifery, like any public nursing training institution in the country, fully supports all policies of the government."