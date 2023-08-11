Dissolve 12-member BoG board for supervising over corruption — Afaglo

Afaglo said the Governor and his deputies alone could not have achieved this distasteful act but were under the watch of the entire 12-member board.

He said it will not be out of place if the board members and their chairman are immediately dissolved for gleefully watching and supervising incompetent and corrupt practices.

Afaglo said the 12-member BoG board has also contributed to the failed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's regime for failing to whip management of the bank along on matters of principles and banking.

"What I'm saying is that if three years ago the BoG has the power to supervise the collapse of some banks in Ghana over what they described as mismanagement, what will Ghanaians now describe the Central Bank and its board members?" he quizzed.

The CEO said the BoG's staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion, twice what the country is now seeking from the International Monetary Fund is disgraceful and unaccepted.

"One thing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is promising the good people of Ghana is that once former President John Mahama is sworn into office come 2025, they should have hope that all these criminals will face the law," Afaglo stated.

He said what is more troubling and disturbing is after bringing the BoG under his knees, the Board, Governor, deputies, and entire management now find it expedient to invest GH¢2.8 million on a new head office building without any recourse to the huge financial burden on Ghana.

