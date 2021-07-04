Mahama urges NDC members not to worry about NPP attacks and intimidation

He urged party supporters and sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the many challenges they are suffering under the NPP government.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has urged Communications Officers, and members of the party not be intimated and the frequent resort to personal attacks by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He urged party supporters and sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the many challenges they are suffering under the NPP government.
He made this known on Saturday, July 3, 2021, when he opened a three-day retreat for Communications Officers and members of the Communications Team of the party at Ho in the Volta region.
He decried the recent spate of murders in the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
According to him, the rising tension and general state of insecurity engulfing the country are reflective of the leader himself, noting that the situation is "unfortunate".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh