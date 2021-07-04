RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama urges NDC members not to worry about NPP attacks and intimidation

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has urged Communications Officers, and members of the party not be intimated and the frequent resort to personal attacks by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Mahama
John Mahama

He urged party supporters and sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the many challenges they are suffering under the NPP government.

Recommended articles

He made this known on Saturday, July 3, 2021, when he opened a three-day retreat for Communications Officers and members of the Communications Team of the party at Ho in the Volta region.

Sammy Gyamfi and John Mahama
Sammy Gyamfi and John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He decried the recent spate of murders in the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

NDC Communication officers
NDC Communication officers Pulse Ghana

According to him, the rising tension and general state of insecurity engulfing the country are reflective of the leader himself, noting that the situation is "unfortunate".

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

How to check BECE 2019 results at the comfort of your home

BECE candidates