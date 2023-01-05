Dr. Bawumia is overly competent to be Ghana’s next President – Atta Akyea

Speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana, the former Works and Housing Minister said with the Vice President being an economist, it will help Ghana if he is the President.

“I am of the humble view that Dr. Bawumia will be the first president who is an economist and therefore nobody is going to say that the president didn’t understand the economy that is why the economy is a mess.

“Now, he is in the saddle…now you are president, deliver us from the economic mess. Who understands the economy better than the one who is an economist himself? So, in terms of competence, I am persuaded that he has it and he is over the top,” he told host Paul Adom-Otchere.

Pulse Ghana

Atta Akyea also called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize competence in choosing their flagbearer instead of ethnicity, region and or religion.

He reiterated his stance that Bawumia should be picked as a consensus candidate and should be paired by Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen as his vice.