According to the General Secretary of the Party, Mr Mordecai Thiombiano, said Mr Ayariga was the only person to pick a nomination form to contest the position.

"Nobody came. It was only the founder and leader who picked up a form... Per our underground work that we did, even though we have very capable men in the party but everybody feels that Mr Ayariga is popular and vibrant and must be allowed to lead the state," Mr Thiombiano said.

According to him, "Ghanaians are now fed-up with [NPP and NDC]. Gone are the days that if it's not NPP it's NDC, we have grown past that level. Ghanaians were only waiting for a third force. They were waiting for a leader that will be able to lead Ghana aside the NPP and the NDC and God has chosen a young and vibrant leader in the person of Hassan Ayariga".

Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Ayariga will be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the APC National Delegates Congress in Accra.

Mr Thombiano said the party's manifesto which is crafted based on its all-inclusive idealogy would soon be unveiled after the Congress.