EC declares NPP’s Ernest Anim winner of Kumawu by-election

Mr Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.
The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has declared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim as the winner of the Kumawu by-election.
The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah getting only 62 votes.
