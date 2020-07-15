According to Kwame Zu, the NDC’s Secretary in the Region, there’s a deliberate attempt by the EC to rig the numbers for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party says the Commision has 48 hours to rectify and declare what it believes is the actual numbers registered for the new electoral roll in the region.

“We believe that these acts are deliberate, carefully calculated and well-designed attempts to pad figures in the Ashanti Region. We have drawn the attention of the EC to the development and their district officers have confirmed our figures to be right.”

“The regional leadership of the EC has also admitted that the figures are added but as usual, they claim the figures were entered in error. We are giving the EC 48 hours to as a matter of urgency publish the right figures for the first batch of the first phase of the registration exercise to safeguard the integrity of the new voters’ roll.”

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

”We also serve notice that if the intention of the EC is to test our vigilance, then they are in for a marathon because we are monitoring them closely, from all angles and from all ranges and they cannot beat us to this game, we understand this game better.”

Kwame Zu said some of the areas they had recorded discrepancies are, Offinso North constituency and Afigya Sekyere East constituency where he alleged that the actual number of registrants had been doubled or tripled in the EC’s national tally.