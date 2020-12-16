This was done at the Assembly Press in Accra by the Commission.

Per law, the EC has the mandate to gazette the results of every presidential elections after it has declared the winner.

In a report by the Ghana News Agency, the EC is said to have done this to give legal backing to the results which is being contested by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the source, the Commission is mandated by Constitutional Instrument (CI) 127, Regulation 44, Sub-regulation 11, to gazette the results, saying; “Without that, any case from a person or a group about the election results sent to court will be thrown away.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

An instrument, which is executed under the hand of the Chairman of the Commission and under the seal of the Commission; and states that the person named in the Instrument was declared elected as the President of Ghana at the election, is prima facie evidence that the person named was elected.

Per the CI, the instrument referred to in sub-regulation 11 shall be published in the Gazette.