The EC, he noted, houses the IPAC and can receive the proposals and present them at the next IPAC meeting for consideration.

President Mahama urged the EC to act and be seen as a neutral arbiter, bringing the political parties together and working in consensus.

Mahama has started a nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for their support and voting for him and the NDC Parliamentary Candidates.

Responding to a question about the NDC’s rejection of the 2020 presidential election results, President Mahama said the widespread irregularities recorded during the election accounts for the widespread questioning of the legitimacy of the results by Ghanaians.

He mentioned acts such as voter suppression tactics, the killing of 8 innocent Ghanaians by security personnel, and the hostile posturing of the EC as factors that cast a dark cloud over the 2020 elections.

The elections, he maintained, were not free and fair.

"When you have these strange happenings and things like that happen it doesn't give much confidence to the Electoral Commission that is supposed to be a neutral arbiter in terms of our electoral process. The posturing of the Electoral Commission before, during, and after our elections has just shown a certain hostility toward our party."