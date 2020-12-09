Out of the results received, seven of them have been certified.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process and would be announced when it is done.

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, the two remaining regions where results are still outstanding as Bono East and Northern.

The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are North East, Central, Volta, Ahafo, Oti, Upper West, and Bono.

Those remaining are Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North, Upper East, Greater Accra, and Savannah.

She made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 12:30 am.

John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 181,021 and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 103,865 votes.

Here are the certified presidential results for Oti Region.